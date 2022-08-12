Home News Sailing warning!Live ammunition in some waters of the Bohai Sea is prohibited from entering-News Center-Northern Net
News

Sailing warning!Live ammunition in some waters of the Bohai Sea is prohibited from entering-News Center-Northern Net

by admin
Sailing warning!Live ammunition in some waters of the Bohai Sea is prohibited from entering-News Center-Northern Net

Executive summary:According to the website of the China Maritime Safety Administration, the Yantai Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 0:00 on August 13 to 24:00 on the 15th, live ammunition will be fired in the waters near Sangdao, Longkou, Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

According to the website of the China Maritime Safety Administration, the Yantai Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 0:00 on August 13 to 24:00 on the 15th, live ammunition will be fired in the waters near Sangdao, Longkou, Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

The Tangshan Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 0:00 on August 12 to 10:00 on August 18, live ammunition activities will be carried out in some waters of the Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

The Dalian Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 6:00 to 12:00 on August 13, live ammunition will be fired in some waters of the Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

Original title: Navigation Warning!Live ammunition in parts of the Bohai Sea is prohibited from entering

See also  Corporate crisis, 2022 starts with 69 tables and 80 thousand workers involved

You may also like

Cuorgnè, last farewell to the artist Mezzanatto

Nearly 100 purchasing groups were welcomed on the...

Massacre of Stazzema, Mattarella: “Inconceivable inhumanity”

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County News

A storm brings Stromboli to its knees: massive...

The images of the dry lake of Redona

ѧϰϰƽ̸ιľ õĴϵͷָʵƶ-

Museums, the map of summer discounts. In mid-August,...

Persistently carry out mass sports (talk today) _...

Rob Brezsny Libra horoscope 11/17 August 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy