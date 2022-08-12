Executive summary:According to the website of the China Maritime Safety Administration, the Yantai Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 0:00 on August 13 to 24:00 on the 15th, live ammunition will be fired in the waters near Sangdao, Longkou, Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

According to the website of the China Maritime Safety Administration, the Yantai Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 0:00 on August 13 to 24:00 on the 15th, live ammunition will be fired in the waters near Sangdao, Longkou, Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

The Tangshan Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 0:00 on August 12 to 10:00 on August 18, live ammunition activities will be carried out in some waters of the Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

The Dalian Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation warning. From 6:00 to 12:00 on August 13, live ammunition will be fired in some waters of the Bohai Sea, and it is forbidden to enter.

Original title: Navigation Warning!Live ammunition in parts of the Bohai Sea is prohibited from entering