Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore met in 2008 in a philosophy course at the University of Colorado. They fall in love and decide to drop everything and take a long boat trip along the east coast of the United States. Patrick had played the guitar in some local band and Alaina had studied piano, but music is the least of their worries in the eight months they spend at sea, in love, free and happy. Back home they get married and, almost for fun, they begin to write songs about the various stages of the crossing: sensations, memories, cities or ports in which they docked. The duo decides to call themselves Tennis, a sport they see as a bit outdated and perfect for a couple with a good look wasp a bit crumpled like them.

In 2011 it comes out Cape Dorythe debut album that takes its name from the model of boat on which they sailed and is, ten years after its release, a little secret classic of summer pop. Cape Dory is a logbook in the form of light, airy indie pop songs with a sixties flavor. The album is very short (it lasts a little less than half an hour) and is remarkable for the balance and dryness of the media. The sound is a flawless mix of girl pop sixties, surf rock and indie pop lo-fi. Alaina Moore has a voice of the past, with a slightly harsh sweetness and a funny pronunciation that is not always understandable. Her “oooooh” and “aaaah”, her clapping and snapping of fingers hark back to classic Phil Spector productions and her tone goes from ecstatic to confidential within a couple of lines of the same song. There is a lot of style, a lot of aesthetic awareness in the seemingly simple and accessible sound of Cape Dorybut at the same time the songs have a sweetness and a brightness that give a nice sense of immediacy and romantic urgency.

The album opens with Take me somewhere (“Take me somewhere”), a prologue song in which the couple takes off and goes to meet the sun: “I take the helm and you the top, crystal clear waters that shine like a manta ray”. It seems the antidote to There is a light that never goes out of the Smiths, pillar of the most depressed and tormenting indie aesthetic: “Take me out tonight” pleaded Morrissey ready to finish, with his friend at the wheel, gleefully crushed by a double-decker bus. “Take me somewhere … does the sheet remind you of me?”, Instead chirps Alaina as she sets sail, promising that the two, both as sailors and as lovers, would be unbeatable. It sounds too sugary to be true, yet Tennis’s crunchy arrangements make their love and sea story thrilling and believable for the listener. In the songs there is always a vigilant thread of irony that allows us not to drown in molasses. Marathon it begins as an a cappella piece by the Beach Boys and then opens up in an irresistible surf rock refrain: the pair of sailors arrived safely in a cove after a storm and, guess what? It is all a metaphor of the love that, amidst the waves of life, made them meet: “Your lovable shores open to welcome a sailor who has spent the night at sea”, sings Alaina dreamily.

Se Cape Dory it’s the honeymoon, the rest of the Tennis discography has more edges: their marriage continues but the following albums record their ups and downs as a married couple of indie rockers. When they decide to found a record label they call it Mutually Detrimental, which means “Mutually Harmful” and their latest album, released in 2020, is titled Swimmer“Swimmer”, and is based on the revelation that Alaina, despite her skill as a sailor, had never learned to swim.

Tennis

Cape Dory

Fat Possum, 2011