He would try to suffocate the woman, already a victim of abuse, with a pillow. A 44-year-old is arrested on charges of attempted murder

SAINT VINCENT. A 44-year-old man from Saint-Vincent was arrested for attempted murder and ill-treatment by the police. The violent episode dates back to Saturday, but the woman showed up at work with bruises and marks and then revealed what had happened. In fact, it was his colleagues who asked for police intervention. The woman told of a relationship that began a year ago, then turned violent in early 2022. Saturday night, after a dinner, he threw her on the bed and tried to suffocate her with the pillow, telling her it was time. her. The woman managed to escape and was then taken to hospital on Sunday. The marks on her body are compatible with her story. The man, arrested, is now under house arrest.