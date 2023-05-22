Home » Sainz dismisses Ferrari brain drain claims
Sainz dismisses Ferrari brain drain claims

F1 – Carlos Sainz says there is no ‘brain drain’ afoot at Ferrari after a number of high-profile employees leave the team Formula 1.

After the 2022 season, the Team Principal Matthias Binotto has been relieved to be replaced by Frederic Vasseur, David Sanchez and Laurent Mekies have also opted to take on new roles with McLaren and AlphaTauri respectively.

However, the resignation comes at a less opportune moment or rather with the championship now underway, however the 2023 car has proved to be well behind the dominant RB19, even if Charles Leclerc has only obtained pole position in Baku for now.

When asked about personnel changes at Ferrari F1, Sainz was adamant that the team was sufficiently prepared.

The Spaniard also reiterates “We are doing our due diligence in hiring people”, you probably lose people faster than you gain, and it is obviously more difficult to hire, it takes longer”.

“I’m pretty sure the team is covering these two scenarios and I’m pretty confident with the plan they’ve put together for the immediate future.

“I also think that Makeies he’s a very strong person and I’m not surprised they want him as Team Principal, it’s a step forward for him.”

Team-mate Leclerc also backed Ferrari to bounce back in contention for world title victories, adding that: “If I have to pick one team I can do it with, it’s Ferrari because I know what’s going on inside and what we’re trying to achieve. ”

Source: racingnews365.com

