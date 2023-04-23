Sainz: “I get angry when made up rumors come out” — Formula 1

In recent days we had reported as the managing director of the Formula 1 department of Audi had, speaking of the future of the automaker in F1, ventilated willingness to take under his wing as a driver Carlos Sainz as he was close to the Spaniard as well as being an excellent driver, but specifying that the future he was talking about was still very distant and that they were therefore mere hypotheses.

In this regard, Sainz wanted to clarify how for the moment his objectives are solely aimed at the Scuderia Ferrari of which he is currently the standard-bearer:

“I don’t understand the speech about what might happen in 2026 when I’m not yet under contract for 2025. It makes me angry when unsubstantiated and made-up rumors come out. My intention is to stay at Ferrari for many years“.

The Spaniard at Ferrari had ups and downs with the first year he managed to surprise by beating his direct opponent as well as teammate, a few more struggles during the second year in the stable, but the intentions of the Ferrari number #55 are those to stay long-term.