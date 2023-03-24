Home News Sainz surprised by Mercedes: “We thought we had them behind us”
News

Sainz surprised by Mercedes: “We thought we had them behind us”

by admin
Sainz surprised by Mercedes: “We thought we had them behind us”

F1 – Carlos Sainz admits that the Ferrari she was surprised to be overtaken by Mercedes in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. This was obviously because the Scuderia was expecting a better weekend in Jeddah than the season opener in Bahrainbut the Spaniard and teammate Leclerc in the end they finished behind a George Russell e Lewis Hamilton.

Given their struggles with race pace, Sainz acknowledges Ferrari have work to do after losing ground to the Silver Arrows.

“After Friday practice, even before going into the weekend, we thought we had them and we thought we were fast. Even after qualifying, with Charles’ lap, where I think he put in a brilliant lap, I struggled. We thought we would be good in terms of race pace. There is work to be done, with new developments on the way, but unfortunately we need time to deliver them. Until they arrive, that’s the situation. I think in the last stint on the Hard we were the two cars most in trouble. We still have to make some updates.”

Ferrari F1 was “the fourth force” in Jeddah

While Red Bull took another win with a one-two finish in Jeddah, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso completed the podium ahead of Russell and Hamilton in fourth and fifth respectively, while Sainz and Leclerc took sixth and seventh. .

Sainz believes this result shows the need for Ferrari to improve.

“I think, right now, we were the fourth fastest car on the track”added the Spaniard. “We have to understand why, we have to improve. There have already been two different tracks where our race pace hasn’t been great, so we know we have some work to do.”

You may also like

You will have a fifth and final season

Panorama after the avalanche in rural area of...

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha

Roglic won the fifth stage of the Tour...

VALLE D’AOSTA – The winners of Sequences et...

The Prime Minister should direct the support of...

They investigate alleged irregularities in paving San Lorenzo-Santa...

Crypto ‘surgical removal’ will weaken dollar dominance: Mati...

In Lutsk, a woman wanted to sell a...

France banned the use of TikTok on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy