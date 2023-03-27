The Ferrari did not start 2023 wellindeed the performance has significantly deteriorated compared to last year, especially if you compare the first races of the season where Ferrari claimed victims and dictated the pace suggesting that he would command the championship, then things went a little differently and there Red Bull has managed to become champion again of the world and with her Verstappen who pocketed the second world title after that of 2021. Definitely there are always many balances that change when a new Formula 1 season begins, some teams earn tenths, others lose someone, some improve in strategies, others in tire wear; in this 2023 however the Ferrari seems to have succeeded improve only in the top speed of the engine, but the game does not seem to have been worth the candle for the Maranello team amidst reliability problems and unrivaled tire wear which forced them to relegate in the general standings.

About that were many to believe that Ferraridespite the change of team principal and other roles close to him, is going through an internal crisiswhich for the moment has been denied by the Spanish rider of the team who has, at least tried, to reassure everyone:

“[La situazione ndr] It’s so much better than the news makes it sound. When you look back [alla settimana tra il Bahrein e l’Arabia Saudita ndr]and as many rumors have been circulating, it seems that the team is not living in a great moment, but I can tell you that it is so clear to us what we need to improve, how we need to do it and what the goals are in the short, medium and long term. I’m actually very surprised how some people at home tried to destabilize the team, because some call it a crisis. We are the first not to be happy with how the first race went, and we are the most concerned about this. We are the most affected and we will try as much as possible to improve ourselves.”

And then he concluded:

“I’m pretty calm about it and I see people at home engaged, focused and with a very clear goal in mind, and I include myself in this”.