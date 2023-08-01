Sala: ‘Estimated damage from the storm in Milan is 50 million’ – News

A week has passed since the violent storm that hit Milan and the mayor Giuseppe Sala estimated the damage in a video on his social media pages. “It is not definitive but we believe that Milan has suffered damage of around 50 million – he explained – Together with the governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, we have requested the declaration of an environmental emergency, in order to obtain compensation from the government for the costs we will have to bear “.

Today the mayor brought together all the investee companies of the Municipality of Milan to take stock of the situation and establish the steps to be taken in the coming weeks. “With the aim of bringing Milan back to complete normality by the end of August – he reiterated -. Much still remains to be done and, even if August is the worst month to find staff from external companies to work, we cannot afford to waste time”.

For further information ANSA Agency Lombardy Region, with bad weather over 800 million in damages – News – Ansa.it “The reports of bad weather damage received by the Civil Protection of the Lombardy Region have already exceeded a total of 800 million euros. (ANSA)

As for city mobility and in particular public transport, “the goal is to have everything in order by 4 September – Sala explained in a video on social media -. To date, 83% of the network is active”.

