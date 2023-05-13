Home » Salad of beets, peas and pickles
Salad of beets, peas and pickles

by admin
Salad of beets, peas and pickles

To prepare this dish, you will not need any complicated ingredients and a lot of time. For those who are losing weight, this salad can be dressed with vegetable oil, and for a more satisfying version, with mayonnaise, explains Oksana Dorosh.

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 medium beets

  • 2 pickled cucumbers

  • 1 onion bulb

  • 2 melted cottage cheeses

  • 1 jar of peas

  • mayonnaise, salt, pepper

Preparation:

Boil or bake the beets, clean and grate them on a coarse grater. Cut the cucumbers into cubes. Cottage cheese can be frozen and grated for convenience. Cut the onion into cubes, add peas. Season with mayonnaise, salt and pepper.

