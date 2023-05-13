Salad of beets, peas and pickles

To prepare this dish, you will not need any complicated ingredients and a lot of time. For those who are losing weight, this salad can be dressed with vegetable oil, and for a more satisfying version, with mayonnaise, explains Oksana Dorosh.

Ingredients: 2-3 medium beets

2 pickled cucumbers

1 onion bulb

2 melted cottage cheeses

1 jar of peas

mayonnaise, salt, pepper

Preparation:

Boil or bake the beets, clean and grate them on a coarse grater. Cut the cucumbers into cubes. Cottage cheese can be frozen and grated for convenience. Cut the onion into cubes, add peas. Season with mayonnaise, salt and pepper.

