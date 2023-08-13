Salamandra presents video clip of “Parecen Amores”

The new video clip of the Paraguayan rock band, Salamandra was presented on August 8, on the group’s official YouTube channel. It is about the song “Parecen Amores”, the new cut that belongs to the album “Corazón de Hierro”, released in October 2022.

The video for “Lovers Look Like” was directed by director Pietro Scappini, for RENOVATIO FILMS. Seems loves form part of the album «Heart of Iron», album which is the fifth studio album of Salamandra, contains twelve songs and was recorded in the studio New City. Produced and mixed by El Chávez, mastered by Rolando Obregón in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The celebrations for the 23rd anniversary continue

Tomorrow, Saturday, August 12, at the Rockero Popurrí Nocturno venue, located on Manuel Domínguez c/ EE.UU, Salamandra will perform to continue the festivities for the 23rd anniversary. Tickets will cost Gs. 50,000 and reservations can be made at 0981 983603.

Salamandra, in its current lineup, is made up of Javier Zacher on vocals and second guitar, Celso «Cachito» Galeano on bass, Rodney Cords on first guitar and José «Batoloco» Gaona on drums. Together these talented musicians have created a unique and captivating sound that has captured the hearts of thousands of fans across the country.

Originally from the city of Ypacaraí, Salamandra has left an important mark in the music industry. With 5 studio albums, 2 live albums, 1 EP and several singles released on digital platforms, the band has experienced consistent success throughout their career. In addition, they have had the honor of participating in important national festivals and opening for renowned international artists such as Guns N’ Roses and Charly García, among others. Their music has transcended borders, taking them on tours of Argentina, Chile and Mexico.