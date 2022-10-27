Professor Andrea Crisanti, microbiologist and director of Microbiology of Padua and now also a senator of the Republic, after the Venetian villa his salary was also targeted. Is it true that he has renounced his parliamentary fee?

“That’s true, yes. I opted for the original salary, consisting of the activity with the University of Padua and with the hospital ”.

They say that you have given up your parliamentary salary because you earn more as a doctor.

“But what does that mean? It is a question of social security contributions, of continuity in the payment. They recommended it to me in the Senate. After all, it is something that many magistrates do, it is normal practice ”.

So give up a salary as a senator, which is between 11 and 14 thousand euros, to continue earning as before?

“It does not change much in terms of amount but for the pension it was convenient. It is a legitimate thing, allowed by law ”.

Would there really have been a problem of reuniting contributions if he had chosen the salary as a senator?

“It’s a complicated mechanism, I repeat: they recommended it to me in the Senate”.

How can a doctor earn more than a senator?

“I hold a top position both at the University and in the hospital. My salary class is high, because I was called as a professor of “high standing”, then I have the allowance for department management, complex unit and infectious diseases. The sum is interesting but it’s not like I’ve been there to count the hundreds of euros. It’s just a question related to my retirement ”.

There are those who say that you do so because you do not have to pay contributions to the party, the Democratic Party. It’s true?

“This is a lie, I will certainly pay the contribution, both regional and national”.

Did the University and the Hospital of Padua make you any problems for your choice?

“The law is clear. I am entitled to receive the salary I took a month ago. There is no discretion. Then if someone bothers it, that’s a different kettle of fish. But I can continue to do teaching and research and they also have to pay me. We thought we were getting rid of me, they were wrong. Mine is a parliamentary expectation and has other characteristics than the common expectation ”.

So now, in addition to the activity with the spin-off of Imperial College, he will also add the activity of parliamentary. Will she be able to do it all?

“The problem is that some people always look at the mischievous look. I did what I am allowed to do: I want to exercise my right to do research and teaching. I am still in effect a professor at the University of Padua and a manager of the hospital, like it or not ”.

Do these controversies about your business hurt you?

“If this choice of mine brings modest economic benefits and pension contributions, I think it is absolutely legitimate. I don’t take anything away from anyone. I am a parliamentarian, it is a service for the country and it is also demanding. They are all gossips but I have big shoulders ”.