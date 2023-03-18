The Directorate of National Taxes and Customs of Colombia, DIAN, announced on its social networks that it is looking for lawyers with an interest in international taxation. He clarified that the applicant no work experience required to get this job.

Luis Carlos Reyes, director of the entity, pointed out that the monthly salary is $5 million, plus legal benefits, bonuses, internal benefits and commissions, so the salary would be up to $8 million.

The @DIANColombia Look for lawyers with an interest in international taxation. No experience required. The monthly salary is 5 million, but with the legal benefits and internal benefits the average monthly income is 8 million. Enter the contest with OPEC 198254: pic.twitter.com/uK0Hov68Bl — Luis Carlos Reyes (@luiscrh) March 16, 2023

The person who wishes to apply for the position must enter the page of https://simo.cnsc.gov.co and enter with the OPEC 198254.

Likewise, the entity reported that it requires public accountants (OPEC 198243), political scientists (OPEC 198249), industrial engineers (OPEC 198221), and other professionals.