Salary for public servants increased 14.62%

by admin
After an intense day of meetings, the National Government and the unions managed to reach a historic agreement that establishes a 14.62% increase in salaries for public officials.

President Petro announced through his Twitter account: “This is the salary agreement reached for the public sector: 14.62% for the year 2023 retroactive to January 1 and for 2024 CPI 2023 + 1.6%”, In addition, he added that this is the most significant increase in the history of public servants.

This news generated satisfaction among public sector workers, since the salary increase will be applied throughout the year 2023, and will benefit a large number of workers, who were anxiously awaiting an improvement in their remunerations.

For his part, the Vice Minister of Labor, Edwin Palma, also spoke about this important agreement through his Twitter account, publishing a photo that he titled «The photo of the agreement between the state unionism and the Government of Change in wage matters».

This advance in labor matters has not been the only achievement of the week, since the president also met with the speakers of the pension reform at the Casa de Nariño at the end of the afternoon. In this way, a significant boost was given to the construction of labor and pension reforms, fundamental issues for the development of the country.

