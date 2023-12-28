Salary increase in New York starting in 2024. These will be the figures

New York State Set to Implement Minimum Wage Increase in 2024

New York State is poised to implement a significant increase in its minimum wage in early 2024, solidifying its position as one of 30 states that exceed the federal hourly wage of $7.25, which has been frozen since 2009.

Currently, the state minimum wage is $14.20, but starting January 1, 2024, workers will see an increase in their income. Importantly, certain areas within New York will see increases above the benchmark wage set for the rest of the state.

Starting January 1, the minimum wage will be $15 per hour, except in New York City (NYC) and the counties of Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester, where the base wage will be even higher next year.

This increase is not an isolated event, as automatic increases are anticipated beginning in January 2025 and early 2026. In May, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced an additional increase of $0.50 annually, reaching $15.50 per hour in 2025 and $16 per hour in 2026.

In order to safeguard the purchasing power of New York workers, increases are planned to continue beyond 2026. Beginning in 2027, minimum wage increases will be adjusted according to the Consumer Price Index for Wage Earners and Workers. Urban Office (CPI-W) of the Northeast region.

“Indexing the minimum wage to inflation will help maintain the purchasing power of workers’ wages year after year. And raising the minimum wage would overwhelmingly benefit low-wage workers, particularly women and people of color, who make up a disproportionate share of minimum wage workers,” said a statement from the governor’s office.

Although most of the state will reach a wage of $15 per hour next year, New York City (NYC) and Nassau, Suffolk, and Westchester counties will see an additional increase, bringing the minimum wage from $15 to $16 per hour starting January 1, 2024.

New York joins 24 other states that will also increase their minimum wage in 2024, with 22 of them implementing the change on January 1, followed by Nevada and Oregon in July, and Florida in September. The full list of states making this adjustment includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, South Dakota, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Ohio, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington.

