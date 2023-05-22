Salary manoeuvres: Juventus deferred

With regard to the investigation “Transmission of the documents by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office contained in the file at the basis of the notice pursuant to art. 415bis cpp issued on 24/10/2022 against the company FC Juventus SpA and its members” the

Federal Prosecutor, Giuseppe Chinè, has referred Juventus to the National Federal Court – Disciplinary Section, as direct and objective liability, pursuant to art. art. 6, paragraph 1 and 2, of the Sports Justice Code, for acts and behaviors carried out by its managers:

Andrea Agnelli (at the material time Chairman of the Board of Directors);

Pavel Nedved (at the material time Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors);

Fabio Paratici (Chief Football Officer at the time);

Federico Cherubini (at the time Head of Football Teams & Technical Areas);

Giovanni Manna (at the time DS of the Under 23);

Paolo Morganti (Head of Football Operations at the time);

Stefano Braghin (at the time the Youth Sector Director)

The 7 Juventus managers are accused of violating article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code (“principles of loyalty, correctness and probity”) in relation to various acts and behaviors relating to the following 4 different aspects under investigation:

salary maneuver for the 2019-2020 season;

salary maneuver for the 2020-2021 season;

vein agents;

partnership relationships with other clubs.

The violation of article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code for the 2019-2020 salary maneuver is charged against Andrea Agnelli and Fabio Paratici, each for their respective competences:

“for having filed with Lega Serie A the 4-month salary reduction agreements (March, April, May and June 2020) of 21 players (Bentancur Colman Rodrigo, Bernardeschi Federico, Bonucci Leonardo, Chiellini Giorgio, Cuadrado Bello Juan Guillermo, Da Silva Danilo Luiz, De Ligt Matthijs, De Sciglio Mattia, Demiral Merih, Costa De Souza Douglas, Dybala Paulo Exequiel, Higuain Gonzalo Gerardo, Khedira Sami, Lobo Silva Alex Sandro, Matuidi Blaise, Pjanic Miralem, Rabiot Adrien, Ramsey Aaron James, Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo, Rugani Daniele, Szczesny Wojciech) and the coach Sarri Maurizio, failing to deposit the economic agreements for the integration or recovery of 3 of the 4 months’ wages renounced (April, May, June 2020) already concluded with the same players and with the coach, in the awareness that the economic agreements containing the salary supplements for the recovery of the waived monthly salaries would have been filed after 6.30.2020, or after the closing of the accounting year on 06.30.2020, as actually happened”.

The same violation is contested for the 2020-2021 season, also against Pavel Nedved:

“in relation to the salary reduction agreements of amounts substantially equal to 4 months’ salaries (March, April, May and June 2020) of 17 football players (Bentancur Colman Rodrigo, Bernardeschi Federico, Bonucci Leonardo, Chiesa Federico, Cuadrado Bello Juan Guillermo, Da Silva Danilo Luiz, Kulusevski Dejan, Lobo Silva Alex Sandro, Mc Kennie Weston James Earl, Rabiot Adrien, Szczesny Wojciech, Demiral Merih, Ramsey Aaron James, Ramos De Oliveira Arthur Henrique, Chiellini Giorgio, Dybala Paulo Exequiel, Dos Santos Aveiro Cristiano Ronaldo) in awareness that there would have been no effective salary reduction, as the same amounts would have been recognized to the same players (a circumstance that did not occur only for Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo) in subsequent sports seasons, as already agreed between the parties through private agreements not reported on federal forms (the so-called side letters)”.

This circumstance then effectively occurred through the filing, subsequent to 30 June 2021, the closing date of the 2021 accounting year (except for Arthur Melo who received the salary amounts waived in the 2022/23 season as a redundancy incentive ) of economic agreements for wage integration.

As regards the line of investigation relating to relations with agents, the violation of article 4 paragraph 1 of the Sports Justice Code is contested against Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici, Pavel Nedved, Federico Cherubini, Giovanni Manna, Paolo Morganti and Stefano Braghin , for the respective competence, “for having violated the principles of loyalty, correctness and probity, both independently and in violation and/or circumvention of the provisions of art. 6.2, paragraph 7, of the FIGC Sports Agents Regulations and in competition with some agents in relation to a series of transfers, contract renewals or signing of a professional contract”.

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in various situations that occurred between 2015 and 2022 Juventus would have:

would have paid sports agents for transfer operations of players in the absence of a real intermediation activity of the agent;

in relation to the transfer of some players, it allegedly made use of a sports agent without any assignment of mandate; or in other cases would have given a “fictitious/untruthful” mandate to another agent; or again he would have paid an agent with a consideration in the absence of a real intermediation activity in order to compensate and remedy the debts towards the agent for the negotiation of another footballer at the time of the facts a minor or “young player” ( for which therefore no consideration could be agreed).

The transactions relating to the disputed charges against Juventus managers and agents concern:

transfer of the player Spinazzola Leonardo to AS Roma (30 June 2019);

permanent transfer (June 2020) of the player Sene Kaly to Basel FC;

renewal of the contract of 26 March 2020 of the footballer Chiellini Giorgio;

loan transfer with buyout obligation of player Rafia Hamza to Standard De Liege (August 2021);

temporary transfer of the player Francofonte Nicolò to Sampdoria (January 2020);

permanent transfer of the player Marricchi Filippo to Novara Calcio (August 2019);

permanent transfer (January 2019) of the footballer Kameraj Cendrim to Lugano (Switzerland);

contractual renewal of the player Petrelli in the 2019/20 football season;

transfer (January 2019) from Genoa to Juventus of the footballer Zanimacchia Luca;

transfer from breaking latest news to Juventus of the footballer Brunori Matteo Luigi (2019/20 football season);

extension, for the 2020/21 football season, of the contract of the footballer Ranocchia Filippo;

transfer, on 22 June 2021, of the footballer Olivieri Marco from Juventus to Lecce;

transfer of Clemenza Luca to breaking latest news (31 August 2021);

stipulation of the professional contract of the players Oliveira Rosa Lucas, De Oliveira Andrade Wesley David, Portanova Manolo.

The violation of article 4 paragraph 1 of the CGS is contested by Fabio Paratici (and also by Cesare Gabasio):

“for having violated the principles of loyalty, correctness and probity, in relation to the fact of having negotiated, signed or in any case agreed with the companies Sampdoria, Atalanta, Sassuolo, Udinese, Bologna and Cagliari confidential agreements concerning market transactions relating to the purchase and/or transfer and/or redemption of players, without filing the relevant federal forms with the Lega di Serie A and/or filing federal forms bearing agreements in whole or in part different from those actually concluded, thus conducting a clear circumvention of the federal legislation which, for reasons of transparency, requires giving adequate evidence to the agreements concerning the transfer of the rights to the sports performances of the players”.

