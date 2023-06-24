Home » SALARY READJUSTMENT IS INSUFFICIENT COMPARED TO CURRENT REAL INFLATION « cde News
SALARY READJUSTMENT IS INSUFFICIENT COMPARED TO CURRENT REAL INFLATION

SALARY READJUSTMENT IS INSUFFICIENT COMPARED TO CURRENT REAL INFLATION

ASUNCIÓN (nationals, writing) The National Minimum Wage Commission is in session this morning, in order to discuss the readjustment of the minimum wage, which, according to BCP data, should rise G.130,000. The Central de Trabajadores speaks of a much greater difference.

The members of the CUT (Central Unitaria de Trabajadores) ratified that the legal minimum wage, which today is G.2,550,000, should go to G.3,195,000.

The trade unionists maintain that their calculations are based on the Accumulated Inflation Index and the Technical Legal Salary of the Ministry of Labor, which supposedly indicates a readjustment of 25.3%. These arguments are the ones that will be presented this morning before the representatives of the Executive, during the session scheduled for 10:00.

The Director of Labor, Karina Gómez, who chairs CONASAM, announced that, based on the preliminary report issued by the BCP, where it speaks of a year-on-year inflation of 5.1%, equivalent to 130,000 guaraníes, the net salary will go to G. 2,680,000.

This amount must suffer the discount of the worker’s contribution of 9% to the IPS, equivalent in this case to G. 241,200, that is, the money to be received would remain in G. 2,438,800.

In accordance with the Minimum Wage Law, the National Commission must meet annually to study the readjustment, based on the interannual variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The State, workers and employers are represented in the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasam).

