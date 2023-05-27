salary up to $18 million

Through their social networks, Drummond Ltd. announced that it opened a new job vacancy for professionals in Telecommunications Engineering, Networks, Electronics, Systems or related careerswith a postgraduate degree in Telecommunications or Computer Networks.

The company clarified that the applicant must have 6 years of experience using communications equipment. The monthly salary for this job will be between $15 to $18 million. The vacancy will be open until June 25th.

“In compliance with our selection policy, preference will be given to native personnel residing in one of the municipalities of the mining corridor (The Dog of Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Calf or Augustine Codazzi)”Drummond specified.

To apply, click on the link: Apply for the offer.