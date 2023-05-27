Home » salary up to $18 million
News

salary up to $18 million

by admin
salary up to $18 million

Through their social networks, Drummond Ltd. announced that it opened a new job vacancy for professionals in Telecommunications Engineering, Networks, Electronics, Systems or related careerswith a postgraduate degree in Telecommunications or Computer Networks.

The company clarified that the applicant must have 6 years of experience using communications equipment. The monthly salary for this job will be between $15 to $18 million. The vacancy will be open until June 25th.

In compliance with our selection policy, preference will be given to native personnel residing in one of the municipalities of the mining corridor (The Dog of Ibirico, El Paso, Chiriguana, Calf or Augustine Codazzi)”Drummond specified.

To apply, click on the link: Apply for the offer.

See also  France, final results: Macron re-elected with 58.55%

You may also like

APEC trade ministers’ meeting concludes – Xinhua English.news.cn

New gas emissions reported at Chaparrastique Volcano

Ceasefire without regulation and protocols is not viable:...

Cannes: Goldene Palme an Justine Triet

More than 2,400 inhabitants in Cinquera will benefit...

The quarterfinals of the Copa Amistad are played...

Live blog: Can HSV make direct promotion to...

Russia and China oppose the use of words...

Roglic conquers the time trial and sentences the...

Álvaro Uribe furious because Gustavo Bolívar held a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy