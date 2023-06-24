Home » Salasaca celebrates the ‘Chishi Octava’ and the ‘Inti Raymi’ – Diario La Hora
Salasaca celebrates the 'Chishi Octava' and the 'Inti Raymi' – Diario La Hora

Salasaca celebrates the 'Chishi Octava' and the 'Inti Raymi' – Diario La Hora

Products. Ponchos, knitting and more will be on sale at the entrepreneurship fair.

The celebration of the ‘Chishi Octava’ in its second edition 2023, and the ‘Inti Raymi’ take Salasaca, Pelileo parish.

The activities scheduled for this celebration are free and will take place tomorrow, Saturday June 24, and Sunday June 25, 2023, in the Plaza de Arte Salasaca, starting at 10:00.

For tomorrow, during the day, the presentation of a fair is scheduled, where entrepreneurs from the parish will participate with their products and at night the retro party will take place with several guest DJs.

On Sunday, the festivities will continue with the celebration of the ‘Chishi Octava’ and the presentation of the Runa Takik musical ensemble from the city of Otavalo and other musical groups that will contribute to this cultural event.

These events are organized by the Salasaca Parish Government in support of private companies, in order to provide spaces for rural producers and entrepreneurs, in addition to making the customs and traditions of indigenous peoples known. (VAB)

