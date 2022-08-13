The 45-year-old barista in Rivarolo died after 10 hours in the emergency room in Vercelli. Comrade Andrea Pistillo: «I’m not looking for revenge but truth. I died with her ”

About 150 people hugged in an affectionate embrace around Tiziana Scarcella’s family yesterday afternoon, Thursday 11 August, in the parish church of San Giovanni Battista di Salassa, where the funeral of the 45-year-old former bartender in Rivarolo Canavese who died last 29 took place. July at the Vercelli hospital.

The woman, who lived in Moncrivello with her partner Andrea Pistillo di Cuorgnè, had been transported by ambulance to the emergency room of the Vercelli hospital from 118 the previous day in the early afternoon. Unfortunately, her health conditions worsened and her death occurred in the night between Thursday and Friday. The family members filed a complaint with the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Ivrea to shed light on the causes of death and if there was any responsibility in the long hours that Tiziana spent in the emergency area of ​​the Vercelli hospital before her transfer to the Cardiology department and then in intensive care where his heart stopped beating.

At the moment, a file for manslaughter against unknown persons has been opened in Vercelli. The Scarcella family will rely on two lawyers to understand in detail and without any shadow whatsoever what really happened in those interminable ten hours. Once the autopsy was carried out on the body of the unfortunate young Salasso requested by the Public Prosecutor of Vercelli, the authorization for the last farewell arrived. A pain experienced with deep emotion and, at the same time, with great composure that of the relatives and friends of the woman whose light wooden coffin covered with white and pink flowers arrived from the Vercelli hospital a few minutes before the start of the celebration which is was officiated by Don Guy. Brief but concise the homily of the young priest who mentioned how funerals take place in South Sudan, recalling the basic concept according to which for the black continent, in fact, death does not exist. “Life is a pilgrimage, it is difficult to find the right words to say to those who have lost a loved one, sometimes silence is better to give comfort – said the religious in his homily -. For an African it is always a child who has to bury a parent and not vice versa. For the African mentality, where God is also the ancestors and the dead. Tiziana fulfilled her mission ». In addition to her beloved companion Andrea, Tiziana Scarcella leaves her mother Teresa, her brother Domenico with Elena, her sister Marisa with Giorgio, her goddaughter Vanessa and Martina, her in-laws Nicola and Teresa, her brother-in-law Antonio with Tea and little Diego.

«My life ended when the heart of my beloved Tiziana stopped beating», Andrea Pistillo confided in tears.

The two had met in Canavese and in Canavese they had started their love story and their life together, first in Salassa, then in Castellamonte and finally in Vialfrè before moving to Moncrivello. “Now for Tiziana I ask for truth and justice, not revenge.” –