Salassa recommends good reading to do by the sea or in the mountains The mayor: "Culture is wealth"
Salassa recommends good reading to do by the sea or in the mountains The mayor: “Culture is wealth”

by admin

IN SECRECY

Summer synonymous with holidays by the sea, in the mountains or in any case of relaxation to disconnect from the frenetic rhythms of contemporary living. Reading is an alternative way to savor culture and what could be better than choosing a good book as the best companion in your holiday adventures whether you spend your summer holidays under an umbrella rather than immersed in the nature of the highlands? Useful and practical suggestions on which volume to pack, are dispensed by volunteers and users of the Library of Salassa for the review #consiglidilettura through the Facebook page of the “house of books” of Salassa.

“The library of Salassa – explains the mayor, Roberta Bianchetta -, after a lot of work by the administration and volunteers was reborn, not only with the purchase of many new books, keeping up with the releases of the great authors and a section all “made in Canavese”, but also with the renewal of the premises that make it more inviting, together with a technological innovation of a whole series of devices, but above all for the many activities that are offered to people from Salerno and not. It began with the meetings with readers under the Tower and now the “pills” of books proposed directly by the volunteers or users of the Library who try to inspire others with their reading by giving ideas in a summer column carried out on social networks ». And this is just the beginning. In fact, other initiatives are already boiling in the pot for autumn.

«The September schedule is being organized which will be culturally very rich in initiatives, not only external but which will see the renovated rooms used as a space for meetings on various topics – adds the first citizen of Salerno -. Soon, the first literary prize will also be released, entitled “The Tower competition, country stories, 2022” ». The first book suggested by Matteo Gallo Marchiando is “The infinite descent. A mystery for Nanni Settembrini” by Enrico Camanni, halfway between the mystery and the mountain novel. A volume that alternates moments of the present and events of the past with a poignant love story that is so good for the heart in the shadow of Mont Blanc.

The advice is to read it “at home, in the silence of free days to get lost and let yourself be carried away without thoughts, be distracted by a high-altitude investigation, as mysterious as it is romantic and compelling”. Enjoy the reading! –

