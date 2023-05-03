Sale of used smartphones, Federprivacy warns companies and consumers

Privacy at risk with used smartphones. Triggers the alarm Federprivacy according to which 89% of company mobile phones to be decommissioned are formatted without the necessary precautions. Not enough: according to research by Eset 56% of routers used contain data of previous owners.

The best sellers are refurbished iPhones

The trade in used smartphones is booming, and according to a report from the report Counterpoint Research’s Global Refurb Smartphone Trackerlast year the most wanted (+16%) were the Refurbished iPhones. But if, before selling your device, you don’t adequately delete the data contained therein – points out Federprivacy – “you put your privacy at risk with potentially more serious consequences than perhaps you can imagine”.

“Many are not yet fully aware of the risks that one runs by imprudently leaving one’s personal data on a telephone or any other of our electronic devices that we sell online – explains the president of Federprivacy Nicola Bernardi -. It is therefore essential that before delivering the appliance to the purchaser, we remove all traces of information concerning us by adopting basic precautions to avoid running the risk of running into an attacker, or simply a curious person, whom we could inadvertently allow to intrude in our private life by accessing ours accountour people social profiles, messaging, imagesand in some cases also to ours bank accounts”.

Confidential data in 56% of used routers

Not just cellphones, but all electronic devices they are real wells of information that are often underestimated when they are decommissioned or transferred to third parties, as highlighted by one search for Esetin which cyber security experts bought and analyzed 18 second-hand routers, finding that Frmore than half of them (56%) still contained information from the previous owners with confidential data and credentials which allowed them to connect to their respective corporate networks.

It is therefore no coincidence that from a survey conducted by theFederprivacy Observatory attended by over 500 insiders, it emerged that only 7% of those interviewed carry out a company device sanitization procedure offered for sale, and if 4% of them declare that they limit themselves to manually deleting files and data stored there, as many as 89% format the electronic device without, however, adopting further necessary precautions.

Without “sanitization” doors are open to hackers

Second Roberto Tursini, General Manager at Data Wipe “if in most cases in which a private smartphone has to be sold, it is enough to format the device or reset it to bring it back to the initial factory conditions using the appropriate function, however when it comes to corporate devices these security measures become insufficient, because in addition to violating the principle of accountability required by article 24 of the GDPR by exposing oneself to sanctions of the Privacy Guarantor, the door is also left open to hackers and cybercriminals who could still recover data from the device to make an illicit profit with inevitable damage to the company. When electronic instruments for professional use must be disposed of, it is therefore always recommended to resort to suitable procedures to guarantee the sanitization of the device and the definitive removal of all the data contained therein”.

