The famous all-rounder of the Indian cricket team ‘Salim Durrani’ died at the age of 88 after a long illness.

According to Indian media, Durrani was suffering from cancer and died in Jamnagar city in the western state of Gujarat.

His death was first reported by journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, son of Dilip Sardesai.

Mr. Rajdeep wrote on his Twitter, ‘The only prince of Indian cricket, who was able to hit sixes and bowl at will. Saleem Durrani – My uncle Saleem has passed away.’

Sad news: the one and only Prince Salim of Indian cricket.. my late father’s life-long ‘roomie’ on a historic tour of 1971, who could bat with a sixes swagger and bowl like a magician .. Salim Durrani.. Salim uncle to my Gen, has passed away. Era ends! Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Qsl4nNEdhZ — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) April 2, 2023

Salim Durrani’s love for the game can best be seen when, during the England tour in 1973, when it was decided to drop him from a Test match, posters were seen across the city that read ‘Understand Tests’. Nothing without.’

He scored 1202 runs for India in 29 Test matches with the help of one century and 7 fifties.

He also dismissed 75 players at an average of 25 runs.

He had dark hair, green eyes and an attractive personality, and people flocked to him wherever he appeared.

Saleem Durrani appeared in the film industry after playing cricket and acted in the film ‘Charter’ with actress Parveen Babi.

Salim Durrani was born on December 11, 1934 in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

He was eight months old when his family moved to Karachi.

When India was partitioned and Pakistan was formed in 1947, Salim Durrani’s family moved to India.

He is still regarded as one of the leading all-rounders in the history of Indian cricket.

He played his first Test match in 1960 against Australia in Mumbai.

Salim Durrani was known for his fast bowling and towering sixes.

It is said that he used to hit these sixes on the side of the stadium where he was most requested.

Salim Durrani’s importance and popularity can be gauged from the fact that he is the first Indian actor to be awarded the Arjuna Award, the highest sports award in the country.

Salim Durrani scored 73 and 37 against England in his last Test in 1973, dismissing Pat Pocock in both innings.

But before that an interesting story came out and it is said that in a party an England player was bragging about his bowling.

Salim Durrani, hearing his words, said in his bold manner that in the next match, he will hit the first ball for a six towards the East side.

When England captain Mike Dennis asked the said player to bowl in the next match, he reminded him of Salim Durrani’s words.

Dennis told him that a guest should be a guest – this is a test match – don’t be afraid – throw the ball, I will put a fielder at mid-wicket for you.

Pocock bowled and Salim Durrani also hit the promised six on the same side of the field.

The Indian Premier League (EPL) started on Friday and Sunday was the third day.

However, with the news of Salim Durrani’s death, a moment of silence was observed in the entire stadium before the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Similarly, many officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, current and former cricket players, relatives and common people have expressed their grief on the death of Salim Durrani.

Some cricket fans and Saleem Durrani have called him a legend of the world of this game.

Salim Durrani also went to Kabul in 2018.

At that time, many people took pictures with him and published them on social media.

Some wrote along with the pictures, ‘Look who came to the cricket stadium – that ex-Kabliwala – Salim Durrani’.