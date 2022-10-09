After an injury in the field he has been in hospital for days waiting to be operated on because there are no doctors. Fernando Guevara is a 23-year-old Italian-Argentine footballer. Defender of Atletico Racale (a team that plays in the promotion championship) he has been hospitalized in the Orthopedics ward of the Casarano hospital since 28 September. He has a compound fracture of the left collarbone reported during the match played on the Talsano field three days earlier but the date of the operation has not yet been set.

IS