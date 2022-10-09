Home News Salento, 23-year-old footballer with a compound fracture waiting for surgery for 10 days: there are no orthopedists
News

Salento, 23-year-old footballer with a compound fracture waiting for surgery for 10 days: there are no orthopedists

by admin
Salento, 23-year-old footballer with a compound fracture waiting for surgery for 10 days: there are no orthopedists

After an injury in the field he has been in hospital for days waiting to be operated on because there are no doctors. Fernando Guevara is a 23-year-old Italian-Argentine footballer. Defender of Atletico Racale (a team that plays in the promotion championship) he has been hospitalized in the Orthopedics ward of the Casarano hospital since 28 September. He has a compound fracture of the left collarbone reported during the match played on the Talsano field three days earlier but the date of the operation has not yet been set.

IS

See also  Zhejiang Aid Shanghai Fangcang, Hemodialysis Medical Team Completed Mission and Returned to Zhejiang-China Daily

You may also like

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

Bari, dies hit by an Intercity while crossing...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 8 October: update on...

9 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the...

He receives a pack of toys but inside...

Six indicators to see the success or failure...

Gorizia, high-speed chase: the van was carrying 69...

“Traditional Appearance Modern Venue” New Worker’s Body Unveiled-Qianlong.com.cn

Reformists against the left: what is happening in...

October 2022 full moon: when to see the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy