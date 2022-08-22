Home News Salento, brawl for a place on the beach: a bather injured in the head with an umbrella in Torre dell’Orso in yet another episode of violence
News

Salento, brawl for a place on the beach: a bather injured in the head with an umbrella in Torre dell’Orso in yet another episode of violence

by admin
Salento, brawl for a place on the beach: a bather injured in the head with an umbrella in Torre dell’Orso in yet another episode of violence

LECCE – Botte da orbi between Salentini and Neapolitans for the passage on the walkway that leads to the beach. The umpteenth fight took place in the late Sunday morning in Torre dell’Orso. The worst was a bather from Taurisano (a municipality in the province of Lecce) who was forced to resort to 118 because of his head injuries. All this took place near the Lido Caribbean, along the bridge that leads to the beaches and to the stretches of free coast of the area.

Gallipoli, maxi brawl between tourists with bottle shots: runaway car hits a passer-by

by Biagio Valerio

Salento, after Gallipoli maxi brawl in Porto Cesareo: two twenty-year-olds from Milan injured

by Francesco Oliva

On the basis of the reconstruction of the carabinieri who collected the statements of those directly involved and some witnesses, a group of Neapolitan tourists would have stopped to talk on the walkway, effectively blocking the passage. At the same time a group of Salento arrived on the bridge and asked to free the passage to reach the sea. A discussion was born and in a short time from words to facts, when one of the Neapolitan tourists hit the Salento in the head with the umbrella pole. At that point the situation degenerated and more people were involved with the toll of an injured person medicated by the 118 staff, who intervened after a few minutes.

Salento, beaches off limits in Torre dell’Orso: all places reserved for hotel and resort customers. The protest is triggered: “There are no second-class citizens”

See also  Virus in Gallipoli: the alarm on Tik Tok but the Municipality denies and sues

by Francesco Oliva

In short, the carabinieri of the Radiomobile Nucleus of Lecce also arrived together with colleagues from the nearby station who outlined the dynamics and responsibilities. Everyone should be filed for a fight. Unfortunately, in the marina of Torre dell’Orso (but it is a habit now widespread also in other marinas) there are squabbles that often result in violent acts among the swimmers to win a place in the sun on the free beach. Vacationers, especially historical ones, are now exasperated because – they explain – they even get to argue over who has to bathe first or where to plant the umbrella.

You may also like

The wind of fines has intensified, and the...

The application continues to expand, the industry continues...

Lignano, checks by the Nas carabinieri: two wellness...

Huli District Urban Management Bureau: Zero Delay in...

Alpinist flies for 15 meters on the Civetta...

The walking technology Daai exoskeleton robot debuts at...

Msc-Lufthansa and Certares: who is in the two...

Beijing Releases 400-Kilometer “Gyeonggi Great Wall” National Scenic...

The first winter of war in Ukraine will...

The redrawing of the illustrations of the elementary...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy