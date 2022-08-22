LECCE – Botte da orbi between Salentini and Neapolitans for the passage on the walkway that leads to the beach. The umpteenth fight took place in the late Sunday morning in Torre dell’Orso. The worst was a bather from Taurisano (a municipality in the province of Lecce) who was forced to resort to 118 because of his head injuries. All this took place near the Lido Caribbean, along the bridge that leads to the beaches and to the stretches of free coast of the area.

On the basis of the reconstruction of the carabinieri who collected the statements of those directly involved and some witnesses, a group of Neapolitan tourists would have stopped to talk on the walkway, effectively blocking the passage. At the same time a group of Salento arrived on the bridge and asked to free the passage to reach the sea. A discussion was born and in a short time from words to facts, when one of the Neapolitan tourists hit the Salento in the head with the umbrella pole. At that point the situation degenerated and more people were involved with the toll of an injured person medicated by the 118 staff, who intervened after a few minutes.

In short, the carabinieri of the Radiomobile Nucleus of Lecce also arrived together with colleagues from the nearby station who outlined the dynamics and responsibilities. Everyone should be filed for a fight. Unfortunately, in the marina of Torre dell’Orso (but it is a habit now widespread also in other marinas) there are squabbles that often result in violent acts among the swimmers to win a place in the sun on the free beach. Vacationers, especially historical ones, are now exasperated because – they explain – they even get to argue over who has to bathe first or where to plant the umbrella.