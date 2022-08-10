In twenty affected by a probable intoxication after eating cooked fish inside the “Eurovillage”, a well-known tourist village on the provincial road Torre Lapillo-Torre Colimena, in Salento. And for a child, a guest of the structure, it was necessary to be admitted to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce due to a widespread malaise: retching, gastrointestinal problems and diarrhea which were then the symptoms accused by all the other guests .

For this reason, on the morning of Tuesday 9 August, the 118 medical and paramedical staff arrived in the accommodation, alerted by the dozens of calls from guests (the village can accommodate up to 200 families at this time of year).

The ASL staff also arrived on site to start the necessary investigations. At the conclusion of all the checks, several intoxicated people were counted with other people who complained of milder illnesses treated in the residences of the village itself with specific therapies. At the end of the day, the ASL inspectors informed the Nas and alerted the controls of the Foodborne Diseases Group (MTA), and of the Sian, a multidisciplinary team that also involves veterinarians and prevention technicians. The investigations also continued on Wednesday 10 August.

The medical managers of the Sian have completed the acquisition of the testimonies of the holidaymakers affected by the probable intoxication but also of all the guests who have not experienced symptoms. A necessary precaution foreseen by the protocol in order to identify the possible toxin that triggered the presumed intoxication.

After these checks, the restaurant business within the structure was suspended and further investigations are also underway on the quality of the water used within the tourist structure. In addition, some specific inspections were also carried out in the village with doctors and Nas staff.

“My village – he explains – complies with all the health and hygiene standards required by the hygiene and public health protocols regarding the performance of the restaurant business. In our opinion, it could also be a seasonal virus that is affecting thousands of Italians and that could be compatible with the symptoms declared by the guests of the village. Obviously, at this moment, our hope is that all the guests who have accused malaise can recover quickly “.

The village is located in a strategic point of the Ionian coast, located as it is about 4 kilometers from the seaside village of Porto Cesareo and 6 from the enchanting coast of Punta Prosciutto. On the property’s website, the vast majority of reviews tend to promote the village’s services.