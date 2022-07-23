Home News Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her: arrested
News

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her: arrested

by admin
Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her: arrested

The woman, injured but not seriously, went alone to the carabinieri

SALERANO. He argues with his wife and shoots her. A 68-year-old Italian man residing in Salerano Canavese was arrested during the night by the carabinieri of the Ivrea company for attempted murder. The woman is injured but not in danger of life: for her a prognosis of 20 days.

On Friday evening, at the height of a fight, he shot his 66-year-old wife, wounding her in the chest. However, the bullet did not damage any vital organs.

The woman went independently to the emergency room of the Ivrea hospital at dinner time and told the military what had happened.

Shortly after, the carabinieri showed up in the couple’s home and arrested the
husband who, once in the barracks, admitted his responsibilities.

The woman will get away with twenty days of prognosis. The weapon used by the 68-year-old has not yet been identified: the man disposed of it after shooting.

At home, however, the carabinieri seized another gun and dozens of
ammunition.

