SALERANO. The mayor of Salerano, Tea Enrico, wanted that “the gratitude, affection and esteem of a country that is also hers” were also engraved on the commemorative plaque that the administration she led gave to General Nicola

Piasente, commander of the Taurinense alpine brigade, last Saturday, conferring him honorary citizenship, an honorary recognition motivated not only by his roots in Salerano, being his great-grandmother originally from this municipality, but also, as the first citizen recalled, “by having worked without savings, with availability, generosity and professionalism, in difficult and delicate contexts both abroad and at home, supporting the community whenever necessary and proving to be, with its men, an important and effective force on which to make full and sure trust “. The general said he was happy with the recognition

Piasente and, speaking of his great-grandmother from Salerno, Severina Desolina Peona Noce, recalled: “He raised my father who experienced the tragedy of being an orphan of war, as my grandfather passed away as a result of the sufferings he suffered during the Russian campaign, and he contributed to grow me too, in my childhood. She was a very strong and determined woman and she remained so until the age of 86, when she passed away, in 1981, I believe I inherited from her the determination and the sense of commitment and to always keep hard ». The short but intense ceremony, which took place in the new council chamber, was also attended by the parents of

Piasente, Nicoletta and Franco, and to the General’s father, who was very close to his grandmother, the mayor Enrico, a very sensitive person and attentive to details, donated the anastatic copy of an extract from the original Register containing the birth certificate of the lady. Peona Walnut. To Mrs. Stefania, wife of the general (who had already accompanied her husband to Salerano, when, last November, he had visited the town in which he has part of his roots), and to her mother-in-law, Tea Enrico then brought a floral tribute. A refreshment on the terrace of the council chamber, open to the green embrace of the Serra, then concluded the short ceremony.