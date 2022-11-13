Eleventh edition of the foot race, over a distance of nine km, called Salerun. 427 members, who met at the Salerano playground, the starting and finishing area of ​​the event. In addition to the colorful runners wearing the t-shirt contained in the traditional race pack, the boys who traveled the track on K-bikes were added. Also present at the event, at the start with bib number 1, was General Nicola Piasente, commander of the Taurinense Alpine Brigade. At the recent meeting held in Ivrea, the commander had been conferred honorary citizenship: his great-grandmother was born in Salerano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

