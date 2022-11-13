Home News Salerano, in 427 at the Salerun, the bib number one to General Piasente
News

Salerano, in 427 at the Salerun, the bib number one to General Piasente

by admin
Salerano, in 427 at the Salerun, the bib number one to General Piasente

Eleventh edition of the foot race, over a distance of nine km, called Salerun. 427 members, who met at the Salerano playground, the starting and finishing area of ​​the event. In addition to the colorful runners wearing the t-shirt contained in the traditional race pack, the boys who traveled the track on K-bikes were added. Also present at the event, at the start with bib number 1, was General Nicola Piasente, commander of the Taurinense Alpine Brigade. At the recent meeting held in Ivrea, the commander had been conferred honorary citizenship: his great-grandmother was born in Salerano.

See also  Two thousand students from the Canavese area busy with the final exams

You may also like

Tax-free fringe benefits to pay bills (and more):...

Hefei: Yaohai District and Luyang District each found...

Berlusconi’s children to the aid of the Forza...

The latest news of Guangzhou epidemic on November...

Treviso bakers turn off their signs: “Unsustainable costs...

Conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi...

Violent robbery in the Pavia area: a 63-year-old...

Chen Miner emphasized at the meeting of the...

Udinese businesswoman climbs Everest out of love for...

Beijing’s Yanqing area has been reduced from a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy