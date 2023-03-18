No matter how good a product may be, it becomes a slow-moving product if sales are not going smoothly. A friendly smile is personable, but is no longer enough to be successful in sales. It takes strategy and close customer contact. Robin Engelbrecht, initiator of the B2B Sales & Business Podcast Sales Cirlce in conversation.

What is the goal of the Sales Circle Podcast?

No matter what industry you work in, whether in a start-up, a corporation or another organization, companies don’t get far if they can’t do one thing: sell! The reputation of the distributor in the western world and especially in the DACH region is (without exaggerating) not the best. Unlike in North America, for example, where salespeople are often very respected, in Germany as a salesperson you are often unloved and unappreciated. The aim of the podcast is to “get sales out of the corner” and at the same time to educate and entertain!

Robin, what do you think are the most important skills of a successful sales professional?

For me, the most important skills of a successful sales professional are persistence, ownership, solution orientation and self-motivation. Persistence is important in overcoming challenges and continuing to work with customers even if they are rejected. Ownership means taking responsibility for the entire sales process from acquisition to closing. Solution orientation requires the ability to understand the customer’s needs and develop creative solutions to meet those needs. Finally, self-motivation is crucial to continuously working hard and achieving long-term success. Together, these skills lay the foundation of a successful sales professional, able to build customer relationships and deliver results.

How do you deal with customers who decide against a purchase?

If a customer decides against a purchase, it is important to analyze the reasons behind it. I always ask myself what deficits the solution I offered had and what I can do better in other projects in the future in order to be successful.

Also, I recommend always asking the customer directly what made them shop elsewhere! This is how you usually get the most insightful feedback and don’t interpret too much into yourself. In addition to a “loss deal”, I definitely recommend staying in touch with the customer and offering them added value by providing them with relevant content in the form of newsletters, white papers or other formats. This keeps you in touch and positions you as a trustworthy partner who can also be useful in the future. This is a great way to build long-term relationships and turn potential customers into loyal customers, even if they decide not to buy from us at first.

How do you stay motivated and productive when you face rejections?

It is important for me to talk about it with colleagues and to encourage each other. This helps me to better understand possible reasons for cancellations and to find new approaches to be successful in the future. In addition, everyone should be able to switch off to clear their heads. For me, for example, it’s time with family, friends or sports. Another important factor is your own attitude. It is important to be aware that you cannot win every customer and not to take rejection personally. It is normal that not every customer is a good match and instead you should focus on the next customer that represents a realistic opportunity. When you focus on the positive and don’t let rejections discourage you, it’s much easier to keep the energy up.

How do you maintain your customer relationships and ensure their loyalty?

In order to maintain customer relationships and ensure customer loyalty, it is important to stay in regular contact with customers. A proven means of doing this are quarterly meetings, in which we can exchange information about your current needs and challenges and, if necessary, offer solutions. In addition, we should regularly offer relevant content in order to remain present. This can take the form of newsletters, podcasts, webinars or other formats that offer our customers added value. Through targeted information, we can position ourselves as experts in our field and strengthen the trust of our customers. Additionally, it is important to listen to and proactively respond to customer feedback and concerns. When we show that we care about their needs and opinions, we can earn their loyalty and build lasting relationships. AND little things make the difference: Small gifts such as birthday greetings, thank you cards or invitations to events can make the difference in the end!