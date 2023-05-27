sales down in the first quarter of 2023, the energy class weighs more and more — idealista/news

Declining trades e energy rating which acquires an increasing weight on the research of residential properties. This is it photograph taken from the Fimaa-Confcommercio survey on the real estate market in the first quarter of 2023. Transactions, at best, should settle at the levels of the end of 2022 (-2.1%), while the demand for rental houses is growing. The times foreseen for the energy efficiency of the Italian residential stock continue to arouse strong perplexities. Let’s find out all the data of the analysis in detail.

Residential sales

The figure for real estate sales in the residential market is down. “After two years of record levels of housing trade, the market is giving up – comments Santino Taverna, President of Fimaa – 46.1% of our operators, therefore practically one out of two, expect an even more marked decline in the second quarter of the year. Prices, however, will continue to risein the second quarter they should earn a further 5.5%”.

Trading trend

Both the demand and supply of residential properties for sale fell, or at least remained at the same levels as in the previous quarter. In April 2023, the share of Italian consumers intending to buy a home, according to Istat, is slightly higher than that recorded last January, but below the shares that had characterized 2021 and the first half of 2022.

In the last quarter of 2022, home sales fell the most in non-capital municipalities (-2.6% and about 3,800 homes sold less than in the fourth quarter of 2021), and suffered a more attenuated decline in the capitals, (-0 9%, with around 600 homes sold less than in the fourth quarter of 2021). The analysis of the monthly trend changes shows a decline more accentuated than the house sales in December (-4,7%).

Prices of houses for sale

I prices of houses for sale, on the other hand, are in most cases stable. “The factors driving the market – continues Taverna – are the demand for buildings with a high energy class, the concessions for young people, the rental market which also drives real estate investment, renovated or recently made efficient homes. On the other hand, for 41.8% of our operators, what is holding back transactions is above all the adaptation to the energy class within the times established by the European Commission”.

The increases recorded for new homes, especially in the last year, respond in part to inflationary increases (expensive building materials and components) and they are followed by the average prices of existing homes. The percentage increase between 2020 and 2022 of new homes was 12.4%; for existing homes 7.7% (overall 8.4%).

The sentiment of the operators

The majority of the sample of FIMAA operators interviewed, for the first 4 months of 2023, identifies a market which, compared to the last quarter of 2022, is characterized by:

For a stable or declining purchase demand;

From a tendential decrease in the offer for sale;

From percentage changes on the number of exchanges that follow those recorded in the last part of the year 2022 only in the best of hypotheses;

From percentage changes calculated on average sales prices similar to those calculated in the last part of the previous year.

The energy class, how much it affects the search for a home

The Survey also shows that there is still a marked difference in sensitivity to energy classes of buildings. For buyers from all over Italy it has become an important parameter. In the south and in the islands there is a good percentage who consider the parameter indifferent (43.1%, against 52.2% who consider it important).

On the other hand, the seller has a different opinion, in most cases he considers this parameter to be of little importance. Only in Northern Italy is there a greater sensitivity, even if those who consider it important are 19.4%. In general, in 75% of the cases of the survey there is no sign of a decrease in the sale and purchase of properties with a lower energy class.

Rental market

As for the rentalsfinally, Fimaa operators in the first quarter of the year recorded an increase in demand and a decrease in supply. Rents are mostly stable or increasing. As regards the trend for the next four months, 49.4% of operators predict that the number of contracts will remain unchanged, while 33.6% assume an increase. Similar trend with regard to rents with 60.9% of operators predicting stability and 38.3% predicting growth.