Every day more small businesses and enterprises from Cali transfer their operations to the digital scene and bet on electronic commerce.

In figures, Colombia currently presents a growing panorama of at least 50,000 entrepreneurs who offer their products and services through the Internet, but only in the capital of Valle del Cauca it is estimated that about 6,000 business units are now part of the e-ecosystem. -Commerce.

In fact, the turnover of sales through virtual channels in the city during 2022 was 2.2 million dollars, 1.3 million more than what was registered in 2021.

In order to understand the dynamics of this market in Cali and to analyze the behavior of online sales of small businesses in Cali, the Colombian Startup Rocketfy, the largest e-Commerce player in the entrepreneurship industry nationwide, carried out a report that reveals a complete x-ray in figures of this market so far in the previous year in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

After consulting 1,500 entrepreneurs and small merchants who sell their products through virtual channels in the capital in the city, the report confirms that e-Commerce sales of small businesses in Cali, between January and December 2022, were of 2,252,383 dollars, evidencing a growth of 61.5 percent compared to 2021.

Of the total merchandise sent by Cali entrepreneurs over the Internet, to be exact 73,431 shipments through virtual channels, the months in which the highest sales were recorded were: December, 11,495 shipments; followed by October, 8,738; August, 7,265; September, 7,026; and November, 6,775. Those with the lowest turnover were: February, 3,296; April, 4,041; and January, 4,143.

During one month, on average, 6,119 dispatches were sent in the city in 2022, with an approximate purchase ticket of 110,000 pesos, very close to the national indicator of 137,000 pesos.

“Online commerce is not only a present phenomenon in Cali, but also a future trend, from which very few will be able to escape. It is for this reason that its implementation is becoming more common every day among large cities and obviously the capital of Valle del Cauca could not be the exception,” said Alejandro Kratc, CEO of Rocketfy and author of the report.

Finally, by days of the week, 22 percent of shipments were made on Mondays, 21 percent on Tuesdays, and 16 percent on Wednesdays. Then, there are Thursdays, with 15 percent; while on Friday and Saturday, they concentrated 14 and 10 percent of the shipments, respectively. Sunday, for its part, was the day with the fewest shipments, with only 2 percent.

“In Cali, the dynamics of e-Commerce in enterprises, as in large companies, is focused on carrying out shipments mainly during the first days of the week, since it allows companies to have a smaller margin of error. when it comes to carrying out key operations such as last mile ones,” added Kratc.

Beauty and personal care registered the highest online sales

Regarding the categories that Cali entrepreneurs have sold the most in their virtual stores, beauty and personal care stand out, with 37 percent; household products and household appliances, 27%; wellness items, 21 percent; toys and baby items, 8 percent; and tools and industry, 7 percent.

“Although Colombia is experiencing an impressive digitalization moment, where entrepreneurs play a key role, there are still many challenges in terms of trust and financial inclusion, since, although more businesses are trading online every day, most of their users prefer the cash on delivery over any other method,” Kratc said.

The data of the report confirm this thesis, since it was found that 98 percent of the usual buyers of the online stores of the entrepreneurs in Cali prefer to pay the total amount of their products at the moment of receiving them, while only 2 percent choose other payment options such as PSE, credit card or bank deposit.

