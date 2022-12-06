Summary:Recently, with the fluctuating epidemic situation in various places and the increased risk of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza virus in winter, the sales of cold and anti-epidemic drugs have increased significantly in the short term, and drug hoarding has also occurred. For individuals, is it necessary to hoard medicine? If there are related symptoms, how to rationally use the medicine?

People who have been healthy in the past need to go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment if they have symptoms that have not or rarely occurred before, or go to a pharmacy and a licensed pharmacist will recommend appropriate drugs according to the condition.

There is no scientific basis for irrationally buying and hoarding specific drugs. However, according to specific needs, it is still necessary to reserve a reasonable amount of medical supplies on a family-by-family basis.

Recently, with the fluctuating epidemic situation in various places and the increased risk of respiratory infectious diseases such as influenza virus in winter, the sales of cold and anti-epidemic drugs have increased significantly in the short term, and drug hoarding has also occurred. For individuals, is it necessary to hoard medicine? If there are related symptoms, how to rationally use the medicine?

Yang Li, deputy director of the Pharmacy Department of Beijing Tiantan Hospital Affiliated to Capital Medical University, said in an interview with a reporter from the Economic Daily that among the new infections of the new crown pneumonia virus discovered so far, more are asymptomatic infections. If an asymptomatic infected person does not show relevant symptoms or signs during the isolation medical observation period, they can maintain a moderate rest and drink plenty of water. They do not need medication or any other treatment measures. According to the current policy, they only need to be well isolated to avoid infection. It does not make much sense to prepare your own medicines specifically for COVID-19, especially hoarding specific medicines in large quantities.

In addition, Yang Li specially reminded that if people who have been healthy in the past have symptoms that have not or rarely occurred before, they need to go to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment, or go to a pharmacy and a licensed pharmacist will recommend appropriate drugs according to the condition. Self-preparation of medicines is not targeted and has risks, and medicines will expire if they are not used for a long time.

Industry experts said that there is no scientific basis for irrationally snapping up and hoarding specific drugs. However, according to specific needs, it is still necessary to reserve a reasonable amount of medical supplies on a family-by-family basis.

The State Drug Administration has repeatedly issued popular science knowledge on the allocation and management of home medicine boxes: home medicine boxes generally focus on medicines for the treatment of common diseases, frequently-occurring diseases, chronic diseases, and seasonal diseases. Commonly used medicines at home are to enable some minor diseases to be treated in time, controlled as early as possible, or at least to be treated temporarily before going to the hospital. However, it should be noted that for diseases that cannot be diagnosed by oneself or have severe symptoms and large changes, one cannot use medicines without authorization.

Specifically, Yang Li suggested that family standing medicines can consider whether there are special groups of family members, patients with some common diseases and chronic diseases, or prepare for situations with past experience. For example, children may have a high fever after being infected by a virus, and some antipyretics can be properly prepared; if the elderly have chronic diseases that meet the criteria for long-term prescriptions, they can prepare enough related drugs; or the body is prone to certain diseases repeatedly , have been to the hospital for treatment, you can also prepare according to your own situation and the doctor’s guidance; finally, there are external medicines that are always in the family medicine box, as well as medicines and consumables with antiseptic, sterilization, disinfection and other functions. Medicines that meet the above conditions can be prepared by yourself.

For the self-purchase of drugs, Zhang Wei, the chief pharmacist of the General Hospital of Shanxi Yangquan Coal Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., reminded that drugs are divided into prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs. Over-the-counter drugs can be purchased directly in pharmacies; prescription drugs, such as antibacterial drugs, need to be purchased with a doctor’s prescription. In particular, it should be noted that drugs have their own “ID card”, that is, the drug approval number, and those marked with “Guo Shi Jian” or “Wei Shi Jian” are health care products, which do not have any “drug effect”. Be vigilant at all times. The medicines bought home need to be stored according to the storage conditions of the medicine instructions, and pay attention to check the expiration date of the medicines. If you find expired medicines, do not use them.

Original title: Is it necessary to “stock up medicine” as sales of cold and anti-epidemic medicines have risen significantly?