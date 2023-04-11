Online message – Thursday 04/06/2023

sales tax | Sales tax rate on deliveries of wood chips (BMF)

The BMF has issued a letter on the application of the BFH judgment of April 21, 2022 – VR 2/22 (VR 6/18) published ( Federal Ministry of Finance, letter from April 4, 2023 – III C 2 – S 7221/19/10002

:004).

Background: With Judgment of April 21, 2022 – VR 2/22 (VR 6/18) the BFH has as a follow-up decision to ECJ, judgment of 2/3/2022 – C-515/20 , I:C:2022:73 decided that after woodchips § 12 paragraph 2 no. 1 UStG in conjunction with Annex 2 No. 48 letter a to VAT Act are subject to the tax rate reduction if they are interpreted accordingly in accordance with the guidelines Art. 122 MwStSystRL Firewood within the meaning of the goods description of Annex 2 No. 48 letter a to VAT Act are. The absence of the tariff requirement required for this does not preclude this if the woodchips and the firewood that meets the tariff requirement are interchangeable from the point of view of the average consumer.

The BFH is thus moving away from the previous legal principles of applying the reduced tax rate to deliveries of wood chips. The decision of Federal Fiscal Court of June 26, 2018 – VII R 47/17 is therefore outdated.

The following applies to the application of the judgment:

The BFH judgment of April 21, 2022 – VR 2/22 (VR 6/18) applies exclusively to the delivery of woodchips, unless it follows from the type of presentation or the amount of the charge at the time of sale that these are not intended for burning. On others not in the Annex 2 to § 12 UStG This BFH case law does not apply to the goods contained in the goods. the in VAT Act The envisaged reference to the customs tariff continues to represent a criterion for the purpose of determining the tax rate that is recognized as permissible under Union law and is in principle also suitable.

See also including evaluation of a GmbH share with strongly disproportionate rights (BFH) A notice:

The regulations of the BMF letter are to be applied in all open cases. For before 1.1.2023 Services performed will not be objected to – also for the purpose of input tax deduction by the recipient of the service – if the company providing the service invokes the application of the standard tax rate. The letter is on the

Federal Ministry of Finance website

published. It will be included in the NWB database shortly.

Those: BMF online

(RD)

Source(s):

NWB PAAAJ-37158