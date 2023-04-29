‘Salim Nam 2’ Kim Soo-chan, “Even if you look at it, it is unfair” to bad comments… “I only had my nose, because of the swelling”

(Source = KBS2 ‘Salim Men 2’ capture)

Trot singer Kim Soo-chan expressed regret after reading malicious comments.

On KBS 2TV’s ‘Salim Men Season 2’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘Salim Nam 2’), which aired on the 29th, Kim Soo-chan was shown monitoring comments.

On this day, Kim Soo-chan stopped by his fan cafe and checked the affectionate comments of the fans. Afterwards, he went to a regular cafe to check the comments, but he seemed depressed in a completely different atmosphere from his fan cafe.

In particular, Kim Soo-chan showed resentment about the plastic surgery, saying, “I only had a nose,” in response to a comment that said, “Even if you look at it, it’s a plastic surgery monster.”

“If you look at the comments, there are all kinds of voices. I was busy getting rid of facial fat, but I got fat, I put in my forehead, and I shaved my chin,” he said, expressing his upset, saying, “It’s just the difference between more swelling and no swelling.”