Home » ‘Salim Nam 2’ Kim Soo-chan, “Even if you look at it, it is unfair” to bad comments… “I only had my nose, because of the swelling”
News

‘Salim Nam 2’ Kim Soo-chan, “Even if you look at it, it is unfair” to bad comments… “I only had my nose, because of the swelling”

by admin
‘Salim Nam 2’ Kim Soo-chan, “Even if you look at it, it is unfair” to bad comments… “I only had my nose, because of the swelling”

(Source = KBS2 ‘Salim Men 2’ capture)

Trot singer Kim Soo-chan expressed regret after reading malicious comments.

On KBS 2TV’s ‘Salim Men Season 2’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘Salim Nam 2’), which aired on the 29th, Kim Soo-chan was shown monitoring comments.

On this day, Kim Soo-chan stopped by his fan cafe and checked the affectionate comments of the fans. Afterwards, he went to a regular cafe to check the comments, but he seemed depressed in a completely different atmosphere from his fan cafe.

In particular, Kim Soo-chan showed resentment about the plastic surgery, saying, “I only had a nose,” in response to a comment that said, “Even if you look at it, it’s a plastic surgery monster.”

“If you look at the comments, there are all kinds of voices. I was busy getting rid of facial fat, but I got fat, I put in my forehead, and I shaved my chin,” he said, expressing his upset, saying, “It’s just the difference between more swelling and no swelling.”

See also  Victim of pedophilia in Australia receives a maxi-compensation from the Church: almost one million euros

You may also like

Bitter setback for HSV – defeat at 1....

Sudanese army statement confirms rebel violation of “truce”

Army destroyed explosives installed by the ELN near...

Brazil designates new protected areas for indigenous people...

Jesús Valderrama, King Vallenato Amateur 2023

Stefan Effenberg: The main thing is boss –...

Army coach paves the way to bypass the...

On Monday there will be the sixth consecutive...

Province of breaking latest news, at the start...

An initiative to support academic excellence and serious...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy