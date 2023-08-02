Salinas councilor, César Pinoargote, death threat to several people

A video has gone viral on social networks in which the councilor de Salinas, César Pinoargote, threatening several people with death.

In the video, the official can be seen repeating on several occasions that he would kill whoever makes the recording go viral.

“I’m going to jail, but I promise you, you, you, any of your family, I’ll take them to hell,” he says while pointing to those who are filming.

He even kneels and swears before God that he will commit the crime if the video is released.

“I don’t mind going to jail because I’m crazy,” is heard on the recording.

It was not detailed when this incident happened or the context of his words.

What did come out is that the threats would be directed towards municipal personnel.

The threats would even be to foreigners.

In fact, Pinoargote is heard repeating his threats in English.

“But who is going to cry is going to be you or your family. And we will enter into a frontal war (…) I am threatening to kill you, and you and you, ”she reiterates.

The councilor participated in the 2019 sectional elections where he aspired to become mayor sponsored by list 65.

However, he achieved the councilorship in the 2023 elections.

At the moment the official has not made an official statement in this regard.

