In a plenary session of the Meta Assembly, the ordinance project was approved by means of which the collection of contributions is decreed to finance, partially, the execution of the works plan of the project called “Improvement of the road that leads to the village Rubiales from the Alto de Neblinas point, in the municipality of Puerto Gaitán”.

Nohora Ilse Jiménez, departmental secretary of Finance, pointed out that this initiative, presented by the departmental government, had adjustments as a result of the agreement given in the technical table with the communities, among these are:

The reduction in the amount to be collected, which went from 131,475 million pesos to $115,646 million.

Also read: Socialized project to finance paving of the Alto Neblinas – Rubiales road

Real estate benefiting from the works to be executed and whose area is less than or equal to 200 hectares are declared exempt from the valorization contribution tax. Initially, the exemption was planned for 50 hectares.

The official explained that its amortized collection is projected in four terms, from 2025 to 2028, taking into account that the contract will be executed in five years, starting this year.

He recalled that the total investment, in the 63.5 km, is 342,000 million pesos, of which 100,000 million pesos will be contributions for valuation and $242,000 million from Ecopetrol and the operators that work in that jurisdiction.

The recovery charge is differential and contemplates the investment in work, collection management, collection and contingencies. The total number of properties subject to collection for recovery, according to the influence of the project, are 429, with an extension of 489,311 hectares.

Also read: With a project they seek $100,000 million to pave the road to Rubiales

For his part, Oscar Salamanca, AIM manager, pointed out that this achievement is the government’s contribution to the cooperation agreement with Ecopetrol and operators for financial closure.

He explained that once the cooperation agreement is ready and signed, next March, between the Meta government, AIM, Ecopetrol and the operators, the contractual processes will be carried out, which are expected to be ready in April, by the Agency. , which will be the executor.

The start of works is expected for the month of August and will be financed with the resources of Ecopetrol and the Operators; in 2025 the money collected for valuation will already enter.

Source: Government of Meta

Related