The countdown to Christmas presents has begun for everyone. Small or large, a package under the tree cannot be missing. It’s the tradition. Thus, the attention of the media was attracted by the news featuring two public figures who, this time, do not attack each other over political issues or unwelcome newspaper articles, but over a “personal snub”. Protagonists Alessandro Sallusti and Pierluigi Bersani.

It all started with a photo posted on Libero. A shot that portrays the former dem secretary, currently in Article One, inside a Louis Vuitton shop in Rome, holding a package containing a gift. What seemed to the journalist to be news, a leader of the left filmed while buying products of a well-known luxury brand, turned out to be a boomerang instead, forcing director Sallusti to apologise. Because? For ruining the surprise intended for the politician’s wife, to be unwrapped on the morning of December 25th.

Bersani sent a message to Sallusti «in which – says the director of Libero in his podcast – with the politeness of a man he only said that he was sorry for the “ruined Christmas surprise” of his wife, to whom he had wanted to give a “designer scarf”». The reporter really didn’t expect it. In the expected controversy or lawsuit, he found himself faced with a gesture from the politician who displaced him so much as to leave him speechless.

A displeasure that prompted him to apologise: «I apologize, I apologize for behaving like a tri-naricist communist and above all I apologize to your mistress for the ruined surprise. I hope her husband has already made up for it, doubling the Christmas present with the same taste and generosity … I would feel less guilty and in any case, best wishes to both of you ». The message, Sallusti concludes, «hurted me more than a lawsuit. I swear I felt like a m … as he has rarely happened to me in my career ».