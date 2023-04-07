Home News Salman Khan bought a bulletproof car after receiving death threats
Salman Khan bought a bulletproof car after receiving death threats

Salman Khan bought a bulletproof car after receiving death threats

Saturday April 8, 2023, 12:06 am

India (Ummat News) Salman Khan bought a bulletproof car after death threats
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan bought a new bulletproof car after receiving death threats.
He has bought a bulletproof SUV, earlier he also got a pistol license.
It should be noted that mafia don Lawrence Bishnoi’s group threatened to kill Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.
Salman Khan is given ‘Y Plus’ security protocol by the government. He currently uses a Land Cruiser with bullet proof glass.
Remember that Bishnoi had once said that the purpose of my life is to kill Salman Khan.

