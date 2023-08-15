Home » Salmonella: 340,000 chickens are to be culled in Sweden
Salmonella: 340,000 chickens are to be culled in Sweden

Salmonella: 340,000 chickens are to be culled in Sweden

This was reported, among other things, by the Swedish broadcaster SVT on Monday. Accordingly, Salmonella were discovered in two stables of the largest egg producer in the country CA Cedergrens. The competent authority has therefore decided that all animals in the affected facilities must be culled.

Already in January and February, 160,000 animals had to be killed because of salmonella in CA-Cedergrens chicken farms. According to the report, the most recent finds were the same genetic strands of the bacterium.

