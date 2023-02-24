A batch of Strolghino salami has been withdrawn from the market due to the possible presence of salmonella: the note from the Ministry of Health

Il Ministry of Health issued an official note by food alert to communicate the immediate withdrawal from the market of a lot of strolghino salami by risk salmonella.

Strolghino salami withdrawn due to risk of salmonella: the warning from the Ministry of Health

By consulting the appropriate section of the website Ministry of Healthit is possible to view the food alert note relating to a particular batch of strolghino salami, published today, Tuesday 21 February. The checks, carried out on the product by the Ministry and which led to the issuing of the recall notice, became necessary as a suspicious presence of salmonella.

The salami in question is branded Galli Remo delicatessen of Cogozzo di Viadanaproduced in the province of Mantua. The lot is number 16 and has the identification code IT 1212 L CE.

What causes salmonella: the risks

But what are the risks associated with salmonella? The College of Health explains: “The salmonella it is the bacterial agent most commonly isolated in both sporadic and epidemic foodborne infections.

It can be because of gastrointestinal infections.” Not only humans but also animals can potentially be affected, and over 90,000 cases of salmonellosis are reported in the EU each year.