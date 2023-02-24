Home News Salmonella risk: batch of salami withdrawn
News

Salmonella risk: batch of salami withdrawn

by admin
Salmonella risk: batch of salami withdrawn

A batch of Strolghino salami has been withdrawn from the market due to the possible presence of salmonella: the note from the Ministry of Health

Posted on

Il Ministry of Health issued an official note by food alert to communicate the immediate withdrawal from the market of a lot of strolghino salami by risk salmonella.

Strolghino salami withdrawn due to risk of salmonella: the warning from the Ministry of Health

By consulting the appropriate section of the website Ministry of Healthit is possible to view the food alert note relating to a particular batch of strolghino salami, published today, Tuesday 21 February. The checks, carried out on the product by the Ministry and which led to the issuing of the recall notice, became necessary as a suspicious presence of salmonella.

The salami in question is branded Galli Remo delicatessen of Cogozzo di Viadanaproduced in the province of Mantua. The lot is number 16 and has the identification code IT 1212 L CE.

What causes salmonella: the risks

But what are the risks associated with salmonella? The College of Health explains: “The salmonella it is the bacterial agent most commonly isolated in both sporadic and epidemic foodborne infections.

It can be because of gastrointestinal infections.” Not only humans but also animals can potentially be affected, and over 90,000 cases of salmonellosis are reported in the EU each year.

See also  Heavy rain in 11 counties in Guizhou, the maximum rainfall reached 108.3 mm | heavy rain | heavy rain | cloudy_Sina News

You may also like

3AC Liquidators Sell Firm’s NFTs to Make Bankruptcy...

Cali obtains designation as a Smart Tourist Destination

The government contemplates granting social status to the...

[Online Debate]Workers’ Daily published an article “Promoting Employment...

They robbed a woman and then extorted her...

Interoperability between FSE regional systems: version 2.4.1 of...

Goalless ends first half between Millonarios and U....

First Observation | On the New Journey, Why...

Reyner: a musician with projection of Quibdó to...

Body of a boy found in an escarpment...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy