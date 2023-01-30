Home News Salomón arrived in Bocas del Pauto with announcements of works and paving for more than $20 billion – news
Salomón arrived in Bocas del Pauto with announcements of works and paving for more than $20 billion – news

The Governor of Casanare made the tour to Bocas del Pauto, a corregimiento away from the municipality of Trinidad, where he met with the community and announced important works, in addition to delivering items to the residents.

There, the project for the construction of the sewage system and paving in the populated center, valued at more than $20,000 million, was publicized, news that was received with joy by the locals.

During the month of February of this year, the electrical interconnection will be carried out, which will allow the corregimiento to have electrical energy service and stop depending on the electrical plant and the fuel supply; achievement achieved through an inter-institutional agreement between Enerca, Gensa and Electro-Vichada.

During the visit, the delivery of notebooks, from the 2023 cuadernatón, to boys, girls, young people and adolescents who are studying, was also fulfilled, a way to encourage their continuity in the classroom.

Through Risk Management, humanitarian aid was delivered to the most vulnerable families. Likewise, through the Casanare Financial Institute – IFC, work tools and incentives were delivered to farmers, who contribute to carrying out their work.

Capresoca, in coordination with the Casanare Health Network and the Orinoquia Regional Hospital, launched a health brigade, which included general medicine, dentistry, nursing, cytology, vaccination and internal medicine, pediatrics and gynecology specialties, among others. .

Source: Government of Casanare

