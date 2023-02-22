Home News Salon mondial du tourisme in Paris, applications by 28 February
News

Salon mondial du tourisme in Paris, applications by 28 February

Salon mondial du tourisme in Paris, applications by 28 February
The Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce, in collaboration with Unioncamere Sardegna, intends to participate in the World Tourism Fair in program a Paris from 16 to 19 March 2023.

The exhibition spaces can be used by companies operating in the sector such as:

• hotel accommodation facilities: hotels and residential hotels from 3 to 5 stars; hotel villages, widespread hotel and rural hotel from 2 to 3 stars;

• open-air accommodation facilities from 3 to 4 stars;

• non-hotel accommodation facilities;

• hotel chains;

• duly constituted consortia and business associations, with at least 10 members;

business networks with at least 10 members;

• travel agencies and incoming tour operators registered in the regional register of travel agencies;

• tourist services companies;

• hotel management;

• bus operator, rental with driver duly registered in the regional register of companies;

• airport management companies;

• airlines and shipping companies.

Companies interested in participating, and in possession of the requisites, can submit the application and the related forms to the PEC address [email protected] no later than 10.00 on 28 February 2023.

Consult the documents

See also  Valle d'Aosta, the shadow of the mafia also reaches vaccinations. And politics is silent

