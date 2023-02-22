The Department of Tourism, Crafts and Commerce, in collaboration with Unioncamere Sardegna, intends to participate in thein program a

The exhibition spaces can be used by companies operating in the sector such as:



• hotel accommodation facilities: hotels and residential hotels from 3 to 5 stars; hotel villages, widespread hotel and rural hotel from 2 to 3 stars;



• open-air accommodation facilities from 3 to 4 stars;



• non-hotel accommodation facilities;



• hotel chains;



• duly constituted consortia and business associations, with at least 10 members;



• business networks with at least 10 members;



• travel agencies and incoming tour operators registered in the regional register of travel agencies;



• tourist services companies;



• hotel management;



• bus operator, rental with driver duly registered in the regional register of companies;



• airport management companies;



• airlines and shipping companies.

Companies interested in participating, and in possession of the requisites, can submit the application and the related forms to the PEC address [email protected] no later than 10.00 on 28 February 2023.

Consult the documents