The exhibition spaces can be used by companies operating in the sector such as:
• hotel accommodation facilities: hotels and residential hotels from 3 to 5 stars; hotel villages, widespread hotel and rural hotel from 2 to 3 stars;
• open-air accommodation facilities from 3 to 4 stars;
• non-hotel accommodation facilities;
• hotel chains;
• duly constituted consortia and business associations, with at least 10 members;
• business networks with at least 10 members;
• travel agencies and incoming tour operators registered in the regional register of travel agencies;
• tourist services companies;
• hotel management;
• bus operator, rental with driver duly registered in the regional register of companies;
• airport management companies;
• airlines and shipping companies.
Companies interested in participating, and in possession of the requisites, can submit the application and the related forms to the PEC address [email protected] no later than 10.00 on 28 February 2023.
