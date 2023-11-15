Salt and diabetes, the discovery in the new study – Scientific news.it

Recent research from Tulane University sheds new light on the potential dietary culprits of type 2 diabetes by putting salt consumption under scrutiny. He explains it, in a new article on The Conversation,[1] researcher Duane Mellor of Aston University referring to a new study.[2]

The results of the study

The observational study, which drew on data from around 400,000 adults via the UK Biobank and ran for almost twelve years, noted that around 13,000 participants developed type 2 diabetes during the study period. This suggests a possible link between salt use and the likelihood of developing the disease.

The salt shaker debate

Although the study’s lead researcher suggested that reducing table salt could help prevent type 2 diabetes, the nature of the study only shows correlation, not causation. The fact that the study relies on self-reported data, asking participants how often they add salt to their food, also limits the precision of the findings. This also doesn’t explain the majority of salt consumption, which comes from processed foods and cooking.

Examine your sodium intake

While the Tulane study indicates an association between salt intake and risk of type 2 diabetes, it cannot quantify the increased risk across different levels of salt intake. On the other hand, measurement of sodium levels in urine revealed a relationship between increased sodium excretion and an elevated risk of developing type 2 diabetes, suggesting that sodium intake, to some extent, could influence the onset of the disease.

Reducing salt is still a wise thing

Despite the limitations of the study, it is generally accepted that reducing salt intake can be beneficial, especially for people with type 2 diabetes who often suffer from high blood pressure. While the study doesn’t define how much salt reduction is necessary, it highlights the importance of a healthy diet in mitigating diabetes risk.

I study

A comprehensive analysis of UK Biobank participants highlighted an association between frequently adding salt to foods and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Despite other health factors, those who frequently added salt to meals showed rates of higher incidence of diabetes. This relationship appears to be influenced by factors such as body mass index and levels of inflammation.[2]

Insights

Is salt really a new culprit in type 2 diabetes?Dietary Sodium Intake and Risk of Incident Type 2 Diabetes

