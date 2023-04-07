In the city of Cariamanga, Calvas canton, more than 35 units of salted fish were confiscated and destroyed, due to being in poor condition. The product was sold by citizens of the neighboring country, Peru.

The commercialization of the product, on the occasion of Holy Week, increased.

Almida Garnica Castillo, police commissioner of the Calvas canton, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that they first made a call for attention to suspend the activity. However, in the middle of this week, after alerts received, “verify us that the salted fish was sold in poor condition.”

The food was sold by people from Peru, who walked the streets and offered it at low prices, three units for USD 5, “for this reason they attract customers,” he said.

To check

According to the authority, the operations they carry out are permanent, in order to avoid this type of inconvenience. The fish was seized and destroyed.

He asked citizens to collaborate and not purchase products on the streets or on public roads, but to do so at the supply center or authorized sites.

To inspect

Within the markets, they also carried out controls, especially the prices of the ingredients used to prepare the fanesca and other products that are in high demand at this time of year.

“We verified that there was a slight increase in the costs of some inputs, but not as in previous years,” the authority concluded. (YO)