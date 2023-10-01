Salud en tu Escuela, the program projected to care for 28,000 boys, girls and adolescents

Professionals from medicine, nursing, dentistry, oral hygiene and psychology are arriving at 16 schools in the District, with a preventive focus.

Mayor Virna Johnson launched the “Health in your School” program, which will operate from the District Health Secretariat in conjunction with the Secretariats of Education, Women and ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend, with which the district president expands the management scope of ‘Health in the Neighborhood-Médico en tu Casa’, to cover public schools, with a preventive focus, especially on mental health issues and the sexual and reproductive rights of children and adolescents.

At the launch event chaired by Mayor Virna Johnson, at the Magdalena District Educational Institution, the students showed their gratitude for being beneficiaries of this program, which also involves the work of principals, governing councils, teachers, parent associations and psychoorientators.

“With the territorial teams that visit families in their homes, the certification of the 275 Community Health Agents and now Health in your School, we are on the right path of the governments of Change, to reach 500 healthy years, protecting the life and taking care of the health of Samaritan families,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The Secretary of District Health, Jorge Bernal Conde, indicated that “Health in your School” is a program aimed at protecting the life and caring for the health of children and young people, between 5 and 17 years of age, as a component of the care model. “Health to the Neighborhood-Doctor in your Home”, maintaining the preventive approach to protect the mental health of young people to avoid suicide, consumption of psychoactive substances and gender and domestic violence; “Likewise, sexual and reproductive rights, especially the prevention of teenage pregnancies.”

The program has a high participation of the Ministry of Education with the principals of the schools and the school community, leading the program and adapting the physical spaces for carrying out the extramural activities of the ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend, which has arranged two exclusive teams for the program, which will provide medical, dental and psychological care, in addition to portable dental equipment and its mobile unit.

The Women’s Secretariat will consolidate its Safe Classrooms strategy, in the 16 schools, working with boys and girls on the protection of their bodies, the prevention of violence, and the routes in the event of any incident of sexual harassment or abuse that occurs. in schools or students’ families.

The schools participating in this first phase of Health in your School include rural areas with the IED La Revuelta, IED Guachaca, IED Bonda, IED Técnica de Minca and the IED Taganga.

The school communities of the IED Técnica Inem Simón Bolívar, IED Nuevo Amanecer con Dios, IED Jacqueline Kennedy, IED Lebanon, IED Magdalena, IED Liceo Celedón, IED Jhon F. Kennedy, IED Camilo Torres, IED La Paz and the Industrial FDI.

