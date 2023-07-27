Salvadoran Astronaut Frank Rubio Makes History in Space, Delighting President and Nation

Son of Salvadoran Parents, Astronaut Frank Rubio, Makes History in Space

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – In an extraordinary conversation between Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and astronaut Frank Rubio, Rubio shared his experiences as the first Salvadoran to travel to space. Born in Los Angeles and spending his early years in El Salvador, Rubio has become a source of pride for the Salvadoran people.

Rubio, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), spoke with President Bukele via a video call, which Bukele then shared on Twitter. The president expressed his admiration and conveyed the Salvadoran people’s immense pride in Rubio’s historic achievement.

Rubio embarked on his journey to the ISS on September 21, 2022. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, his return to Earth has been postponed until September of this year. The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, which was set to bring him back, suffered damage, extending his stay in space for over a year.

During the conversation, Rubio revealed that the cause of the spacecraft’s damage remains uncertain. He explained to President Bukele that it could have been a result of a meteorite impact or a mechanical failure. Nevertheless, Rubio assured both Bukele and the Salvadoran people that his mission has been progressing well.

Living on the ISS has presented its challenges for Rubio. During his initial weeks in space, he encountered difficulties adjusting his body to float and experienced dizziness. However, he mentioned that these issues subsided, and he now finds living in the limited space of the space station to be quite normal. To combat boredom, he tries to keep his mind active by reading, studying, or engaging in various activities.

Representing El Salvador and its people has been an honor for Rubio, who expressed his hopes of creating opportunities for Salvadoran youth in the future. Moreover, he predicted a future where Spanish-speaking individuals would be present on the Moon and Mars, emphasizing the increasing participation of Latino astronauts in space missions.

Rubio’s historic journey to space serves as an inspiration to many Salvadorans and Hispanics around the world. His determination and success highlight the limitless potential for individuals, regardless of their background or heritage, to break barriers and achieve greatness.

As Rubio continues his mission aboard the ISS, the Salvadoran people eagerly await his return, knowing that his groundbreaking accomplishments will have a lasting impact on their nation’s history.

