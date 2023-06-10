Salvadoran bonds perceive considerable increase

President Nayib Bukele published that investors do not want to sell El Salvador’s bonds, which caused the index to improve to more than 8%.

The performance of Salvadoran debt is one of the best in emerging markets this year, according to market agencies such as Bloomberg.

The timely fulfillment of the bonds that expired on January 24 has made financial analysts look again at El Salvador.

In this way, the Government of President Nayib Bukele is shown as an example regarding the issue of economy.