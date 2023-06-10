Home » Salvadoran bonds perceive considerable increase
News

Salvadoran bonds perceive considerable increase

by admin
Salvadoran bonds perceive considerable increase

President Nayib Bukele published that investors do not want to sell El Salvador’s bonds, which caused the index to improve to more than 8%.

The performance of Salvadoran debt is one of the best in emerging markets this year, according to market agencies such as Bloomberg.

The timely fulfillment of the bonds that expired on January 24 has made financial analysts look again at El Salvador.

In this way, the Government of President Nayib Bukele is shown as an example regarding the issue of economy.

See also  Statement from the Governorship of Istanbul on the anniversary of the Gezi events - Current News

You may also like

The Minister of Agriculture receives an appeal from...

The search continues for Wilson, a key in...

Ultralight plane on take-off crashes into car –...

The Ifrane Declaration on “the values ​​of education...

Arlis Milan Mosquera, writer and condo educator

Assemini ballot: polling stations set up, voting on...

U.S. Republicans oppose Trump’s indictment… “Serious injustice” “shameless...

The UN sent a positive message to the...

Champions League: Manchester City – Inter LIVE e...

The extermination of Lidice: The logic of terror...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy