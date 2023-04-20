Salvadoran dies after being stabbed by a 17-year-old boy in Los Angeles, USA.

Eleven Indonesian fishermen have been rescued after surviving six days without food or water on an island off the coast of Australia, authorities reported Tuesday.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said they were airlifted to safety from Bedwell Island, some 205 miles west of the Western Australian city of Broome.

On the other hand, the Australian media WAToday reported that the authorities fear that nine other sailors have died during the tragedy.

The survivors said, according to the outlet, that their two boats were hit by the powerful Tropical Cyclone Ilsa last week, sinking one boat.

As of that moment, nine of the 10 crew members of that boat are still missing, according to information from the BBC.

The lone survivor from that boat was in the ocean for hours, clinging to a jerry can, before being picked up by fishermen from the other boat, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

That ship was photographed washed ashore on tiny Bedwell Island.

The surviving fishermen were eventually located by an Australian Border Force aircraft and evacuated by rescue helicopter to Broome, where they were treated at hospital.

“All are reported to be in good health despite their ordeal,” a Border Force spokesman was quoted as saying by the BBC, adding that the government was now working to “repatriate the group as soon as possible”.

Cyclone Ilsa, the strongest storm to hit the region in about 14 years, hit Western Australia last week but spared major damage to populated areas.

