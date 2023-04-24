Home » Salvadoran driver competes in the prestigious Porsche Carrera Cup GB 2023
The Salvadoran driver, Sebastian Melrose, made his debut this Sunday in the prestigious automobile competition, Porsche Carrera Cup GB 2023, one of the most important events worldwide.

The Salvadoran competed with the Bitcoin Racing Team, with a blue and white vehicle, adorned with different national emblems.

In addition, the pilot’s helmet had the flag of El Salvador and a representative design of the Plaza al Divino Salvador del Mundo, during the competition that was witnessed by more than 40 thousand people.

