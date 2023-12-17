Home » Salvadoran economy will project significant growth at the end of 2023
News

Salvadoran economy will project significant growth at the end of 2023

The Salvadoran economy will register a growth of 2.3% in 2023, according to the update of the Preliminary Balance of the Economies of Latin America and the Caribbean, published by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

On the other hand, the report details that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will increase by 2% by 2024, a forecast similar to that of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which established that the Salvadoran economy will increase by 2.4% at the end of this year .

This growth is thanks to the Government’s efforts to boost the economy in the country, through actions and initiatives that have boosted tourism, foreign investment and the trust of the international community to contribute to the development of El Salvador.

